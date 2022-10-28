Bank OZK Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 123,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,907. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

