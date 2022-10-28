Bank OZK Invests $269,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

