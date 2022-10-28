Bank of America Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $196.00.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.49.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 24.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $97.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.