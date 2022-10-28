Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

