Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. Eight Capital cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$7.60 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.