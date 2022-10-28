Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,988,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

