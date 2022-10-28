Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,233 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,144,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 386,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,015,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $207.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

