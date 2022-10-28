Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $213,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

