Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $16.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

