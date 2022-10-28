Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €41.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %

1COV stock opened at €35.18 ($35.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.32 and its 200-day moving average is €35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a twelve month high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

