B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

