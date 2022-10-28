Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Avantor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

