Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.31.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

