Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $83.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

ALV stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

