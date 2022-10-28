Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 498 ($6.02) to GBX 418 ($5.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $616.20.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

