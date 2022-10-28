AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,431,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,188,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

