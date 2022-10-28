Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,658,281.14 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,939,213.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $198.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

