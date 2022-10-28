Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

