ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT Lowered to €300.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.80.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $21.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.73 and a 200 day moving average of $275.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.68. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $497.06.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

