ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,590.69 or 0.99994161 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003482 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00054239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00044182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10171009 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,013,191.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

