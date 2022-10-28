Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.09. 2,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Argus Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Argus Capital by 824.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argus Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

