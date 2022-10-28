Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock.
Argosy Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %
OTCMKTS ARYMF opened at 0.35 on Monday. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of 0.16 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
