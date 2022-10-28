Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock.

Argosy Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS ARYMF opened at 0.35 on Monday. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of 0.16 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.