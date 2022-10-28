Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.78%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

