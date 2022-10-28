Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 118,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,559. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 70.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.