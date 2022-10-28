Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,047,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

