Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

