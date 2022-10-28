Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.