Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
