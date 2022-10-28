Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $169.29

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.29 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.08). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 344,238 shares trading hands.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £815.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,106.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.01.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is 96.32%.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

