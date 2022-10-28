Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.20. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 7,601 shares traded.

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of C$631.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Anglo Pacific Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.52%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

