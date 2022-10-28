Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,673.89.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 208,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,062. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

