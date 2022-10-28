Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $259.55. 126,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

