Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,422,346. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

