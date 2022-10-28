Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

