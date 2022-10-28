Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,180 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,557. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.61.

