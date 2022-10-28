Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767,170. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $238.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

