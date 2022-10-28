Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 819,016 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 807,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,887,000 after purchasing an additional 595,614 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

