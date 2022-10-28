Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $105.87. 82,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,120. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

