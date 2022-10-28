Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,200 shares of company stock worth $6,895,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

