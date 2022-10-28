AMS Capital Ltda Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,000. MercadoLibre comprises 5.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $41.25 on Friday, hitting $878.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $874.18 and its 200 day moving average is $847.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

