Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMRX opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $676.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

