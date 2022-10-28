Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,000. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

