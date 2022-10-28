American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.53 on Monday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.87.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President H Allan Dow bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

