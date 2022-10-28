American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 248,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. 25,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.