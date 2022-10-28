American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lessened by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

AEP traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 65,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.