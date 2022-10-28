Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $84.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

AEE opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after acquiring an additional 394,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

