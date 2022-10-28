Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 312,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

