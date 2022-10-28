Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Alphabet stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687,300. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

