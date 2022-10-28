Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €73.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup to €73.00 ($74.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

