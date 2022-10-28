Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

