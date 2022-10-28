Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.95. 10,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

