ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.57). Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.59).

ADVFN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.50 million and a PE ratio of 791.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

